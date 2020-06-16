Hamilton Township has been awarded a $178,089 grant from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection “Clean Communities” grant program.

The grant, which was the fourth largest award in the state, will be used for litter removal in Hamilton’s neighborhoods, improvements in water quality for residents, enhancements in quality of life, as well as protection for wildlife.

The state grant funds are planned to be put towards ongoing programs aimed at protecting the local environment, including the annual Bromley neighborhood cleanup, annual stream cleanups and ongoing street sweeping efforts across Hamilton’s 625 miles of local roads, according to Mayor Jeff Martin.

The state DEP awarded $19.4 million in annual “Clean Communities” grants to help municipalities and counties throughout the state. The nonprofit New Jersey Clean Communities Council oversees the reporting requirements for the program. Disbursements are based on housing units and miles of municipally owned roadways.

The Clean Communities Council, NJDEP and Mayor Jeff Martin worked to secure the township grant, according to a press release.

Grants are funded by a legislated user-fee on manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors that produce litter-generating products.

For a complete list of municipal and county grant awards, visit www.njclean.org.