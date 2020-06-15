A Park-in Movie event series will be held at the Music Mountain Theatre parking lot starting June 19 on Fridays and Saturdays.

The movie series will kick off this Friday with the film Harriet, the story of Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad, and will feature a variety of family-friendly movies through August 8.

A portion of the proceeds from this weekend will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union.

The MMT parking lot will open at 8 p.m. for arrival. Admission will be $25 per car and limited to the first 24 to purchase a spot per event. Tickets are extremely limited and are on a first-come first-served basis.

Restrooms and concessions will be available.

Movie-goers will be asked to remain in their cars during the event and to follow health and state safety recommendations. If exiting their vehicle, the movie-goer should wear a mask if they are within 6 feet of others. All cars will be socially distanced as per state guidelines.

Parking attendants will be on site to facilitate parking.

Movie sound will be available through a FM frequency that can be run off a car radio. If a car’s battery will not allow the radio to stay on for the duration of the movie, it is recommended to bring a battery-powered FM radio to use in the vehicle. There are also several FM radio apps that can be downloaded on a smartphone.

A list of movies, run times, ratings and safety guidelines can be found on the MMT website.

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 Route 179 Lambertville, NJ 08530. For more information, visit www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call (609) 397-3337.