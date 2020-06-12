The Robbinsville Township Municipal Building is open effective immediately by appointment only.

Phase One of the state’s reopening, initiated by Gov. Phil Murphy’s recent Executive Order, allows a maximum of 50 people inside the building. Information and state guidance are subject to change.

The Robbinsville Senior Center remains closed to the public until further notice. Social distancing regulations remain in effect. Hand sanitizer and masks are provided upon entrance to the building. Frequent hand-washing and proper hygiene is always encouraged. Township council, planning board and zoning board meetings will continue to be held virtually or via remote until further notice.

Call your department of choice to arrange an appointment. A complete list of phone numbers and extensions are available on the Robbinsville Township website. The list is also posted on the doors of the Municipal Building. The Recreation Division has relocated to 66 Sharon Rd. (Miry Run).

Phase Two of the Township reopening plan will begin July 7, 2020.