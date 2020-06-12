The Hopewell Valley Race and Diversity Discussion Group sent an email out to its members and supporters revealing that the group has a new name — Hopewell Valley Together.

The entirety of the email is copied below.

“Hello friends,

We are living in unprecedented times that have shaken and awakened us as never before. A global pandemic, global economies on the brink, a global shut-down, and most populations practicing some form of social distancing and sheltering-in-place — all of this has highlighted the stark disparities that have been present for hundreds of years in our societies. People who have never experienced social issues like poverty, disenfranchisement, prejudice, and inconsistent healthcare, have found themselves in new realities, unfamiliar places — places they may have assumed were for others.

In the wake of all of this, HVRDDG is renewing our commitment to “The Valley” and continuing to create a space for us to celebrate our diverse citizenry and providing a safe place for us to address conflicts and collectively find solutions so that no one in our community feels “other.” With that said, we are starting this renewal of commitment by shedding some weight — starting with our name. What was previously known as the Hopewell Valley Race and Diversity Gathering and Hopewell Valley Race and Diversity Discussion Group (the online name) will now be called HOPEWELL VALLEY TOGETHER.

HVT is not only shorter, but we believe it is a bit more inclusive and allows our group to broaden our focus and reach, even though we always engaged in other topics for discussion. I can’t tell you how many times I stumbled over the acronym for our group and loathed having to say the whole thing, so I for one, am thankful for the name change.

Going forward, the group will be doing some more “actionable” things. We will be doing some voter registration both here in the Valley and in surrounding areas and supporting other projects through other civic groups in the area. In addition, we will be doing some joint functions and initiatives with other area groups that are also involved in similar work, including Hunterdon County Anti-Racism Coalition, Princeton — Not In Our Town, West Windsor La Convivencia, and Montgomery Township Mosaic.

Finally, we will be migrating correspondence to our new email, hvaltogether@gmail.com. Please update your email filters accordingly.

We want to celebrate the work and leadership of our steering committee who have kept our community group meetings running virtually during this time of social distancing: Renata Barnes, Anita Williams, Justine Levine, Idris Magette, Amie Rukenstein, Renée Lansley, and Morgan Silk.

We invite you to continue with us in this important work and welcome you to invite others along. We are excited to be positively our community and look forward to seeing you and working with you now and in the future.

Warm regards,

The Hopewell Valley Together Steering Committee”