Around 20 restaurants in Hamilton Township have been approved to serve outdoor dining starting June 15, with others that had previously offered and been approved for outdoor dining reopening on Monday as well.
“After months of waiting, our restaurants can finally begin to reopen to customers and recover economically,” Mayor Jeff Martin said in a press release. “Hamilton’s wide variety of dining establishments are a huge part of what makes our community so special. We are excited that residents may once again enjoy their favorite restaurants in an outdoor setting.”
The township Departments of Health and Community and Economic Development have been working with local restaurants to ensure a safe reopening for employees and patrons.
The township has created a Temporary Outdoor Dining Application and created Guidance for Safe and Healthy Dining for restaurant owners and managers. The township will waive the filing fee and expedite the review of all applications seeking to create outdoor seating.
Restaurants must also certify that they will abide by all CDC and state regulations and recommendations for the food service industry. This includes social distancing guidelines, the wearing of masks by all staff members and increased frequency and intensity of cleaning surfaces.
All temporary outdoor seating areas must be closed by 10 p.m. on Monday to Thursday nights, and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.
As of Friday, June 12, the following establishments in town have been approved to begin offering outdoor dining this Monday:
Cook Athletic Association
411 Hobart Ave. Hamilton, 08610
Thai Ginger
1045 Washington Blvd. Hamilton, 08691
DeLorenzo’s Pizza
147 Sloan Ave. Hamilton, 08619
JoJo’s Tavern and Restaurant
2677 Nottingham Way Hamilton, 08619
Hibernian Club
2419 Kuser Road Hamilton, 08690
Blend Bar & Bistro
911 Highway 33 Hamilton, 08690
Hamilton Elks Lodge #2262
1580 Kuser Road Hamilton, 08619
Killarney’s Publick House
1644 Whitehorse-Mercerville Road Hamilton, 08619
Moe’s Southwest Grill
1309 Route 33 Hamilton, 08690
Malaga Spanish Restaurant
511 Lalor St. Hamilton, 08611
GEP Italian Restaurant/Spigola Vino e Cucina
3817 Crosswicks Hamilton Sq Road Hamilton 08691
Hamilton Tap & Grill
557 US-130 Hamilton, 08691
Bills Olde Tavern
2694 Nottingham Way Hamilton, 08619
The Brookwood Café
3133 Quakerbridge Road Hamilton, 08619
Villa Maria Restaurant
3800 Quakerbridge Road Hamilton, 08619
Broad Street Diner
2654 South Broad St. Hamilton, 08610
Red Robin
325 Marketplace Blvd. Hamilton, 08691
Tessara
812 Route 33 Hamilton, 08619
Mamma Rosa’s
572 Klockner Road Hamilton, 08619
Brother’s Pizza
871 Route 33 Hamilton, 08619
Gennaro’s
4613 Nottingham Way Hamilton, 08690
Panera Bread
1240 Route 33 Hamilton, 08690
375 Marketplace Blvd Hamilton, 08691
Some restaurants that have previously offered and been approved for outdoor dining may also be reopening on Monday. It’s recommended to call the restaurant ahead of time to confirm that they will be open.
Restaurants with questions or in need of a Temporary Outdoor Dining Application can contact the Office of the Business Administrator at (609) 890-3506.