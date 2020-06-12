Around 20 restaurants in Hamilton Township have been approved to serve outdoor dining starting June 15, with others that had previously offered and been approved for outdoor dining reopening on Monday as well.

“After months of waiting, our restaurants can finally begin to reopen to customers and recover economically,” Mayor Jeff Martin said in a press release. “Hamilton’s wide variety of dining establishments are a huge part of what makes our community so special. We are excited that residents may once again enjoy their favorite restaurants in an outdoor setting.”

The township Departments of Health and Community and Economic Development have been working with local restaurants to ensure a safe reopening for employees and patrons.

The township has created a Temporary Outdoor Dining Application and created Guidance for Safe and Healthy Dining for restaurant owners and managers. The township will waive the filing fee and expedite the review of all applications seeking to create outdoor seating.

Restaurants must also certify that they will abide by all CDC and state regulations and recommendations for the food service industry. This includes social distancing guidelines, the wearing of masks by all staff members and increased frequency and intensity of cleaning surfaces.

All temporary outdoor seating areas must be closed by 10 p.m. on Monday to Thursday nights, and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

As of Friday, June 12, the following establishments in town have been approved to begin offering outdoor dining this Monday:

Cook Athletic Association

411 Hobart Ave. Hamilton, 08610

Thai Ginger

1045 Washington Blvd. Hamilton, 08691

DeLorenzo’s Pizza

147 Sloan Ave. Hamilton, 08619

JoJo’s Tavern and Restaurant

2677 Nottingham Way Hamilton, 08619

Hibernian Club

2419 Kuser Road Hamilton, 08690

Blend Bar & Bistro

911 Highway 33 Hamilton, 08690

Hamilton Elks Lodge #2262

1580 Kuser Road Hamilton, 08619

Killarney’s Publick House

1644 Whitehorse-Mercerville Road Hamilton, 08619

Moe’s Southwest Grill

1309 Route 33 Hamilton, 08690

Malaga Spanish Restaurant

511 Lalor St. Hamilton, 08611

GEP Italian Restaurant/Spigola Vino e Cucina

3817 Crosswicks Hamilton Sq Road Hamilton 08691

Hamilton Tap & Grill

557 US-130 Hamilton, 08691

Bills Olde Tavern

2694 Nottingham Way Hamilton, 08619

The Brookwood Café

3133 Quakerbridge Road Hamilton, 08619

Villa Maria Restaurant

3800 Quakerbridge Road Hamilton, 08619

Broad Street Diner

2654 South Broad St. Hamilton, 08610

Red Robin

325 Marketplace Blvd. Hamilton, 08691

Tessara

812 Route 33 Hamilton, 08619

Mamma Rosa’s

572 Klockner Road Hamilton, 08619

Brother’s Pizza

871 Route 33 Hamilton, 08619

Gennaro’s

4613 Nottingham Way Hamilton, 08690

Panera Bread

1240 Route 33 Hamilton, 08690

375 Marketplace Blvd Hamilton, 08691

Some restaurants that have previously offered and been approved for outdoor dining may also be reopening on Monday. It’s recommended to call the restaurant ahead of time to confirm that they will be open.

Restaurants with questions or in need of a Temporary Outdoor Dining Application can contact the Office of the Business Administrator at (609) 890-3506.