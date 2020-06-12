Ewing High School has released a video honoring seniors from the Class of 2020 who received arts and activities awards.

The school district usually holds award ceremonies in early June at which EHS’ School’s artists, playwrights, poets, musicians, thespians and mentors gather to honor the many talented students who demonstrate their skills throughout the year.

This year’s event was a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the district released a video (below) highlighting the many award winners.

Assistant superintendent Dr. Ishibashi said he remains impressed by the skills and accomplishments of Ewing High School’s students.

“This pandemic can never take away how bright, talented and passionate the student are in their crafts,” said Danita Ishibashi said. “We are very proud of them, and wish our seniors the very best as they take their talents to college and beyond.”

Following is a list of students who were honored for their achievement in their respective areas/programs:

Art Club

Recipient: LeeAnn Cleckner. The Art Club meets to work on visual arts projects. Most projects are community and/or school based; therefore the Art Club is a great choice for those students wishing to beautify the school and community. Art Club is an excellent way to make lasting bonds with students and teachers who share a love of the visual arts.

Available School Youth Services Support Team

Recipient: Sade Adeaca. Available School Youth Support Services Team – helping youth navigate through their high school years at Ewing High School. We help guide youth in positive directions towards accomplishing their goals. By providing support services to help graduate high school, prepare for college or a job and make health choices that will benefit them in life. ASYSST is a safe space where students can talk openly.

Bell Choir

Recipient: Hanna Stutzman. The Bell Choir rings three octaves of handbells and handchimes in a variety of musical styles at school and community events. Anyone who can read music is invited to join the choir, which practices one day a week after school.

Black Student Alliance

Recipient: Uzziah Daniel. The BSA is an organization that creates a forum for students to discuss and develop opportunities to share in the African American experience. Various topics are discussed at each meeting, and service to the community is promoted.

Class Awards

Recipients: Jentle Sheridan (Class of 2020), Morgann Ellis (Class of 2021), Meara Hayes (Class of 2022), Julia Smith (Class of 2013). Each grade level supports a structure of class representatives through the Student Council. Students raise money for the prom and senior class trip and sponsor other activities to foster class spirit and unity.

Culinary Arts Club

Recipient: Valery Perez-Sierra. Culinary Arts Club was created to stimulate, foster, and promote student interest in the culinary arts. It is our desire to teach different cooking techniques, explore the professional food service industry, and most importantly provide students a fun and creative outlet while developing leadership and cooperation skills. Our Culinary Club allows students to embark on a new culinary adventure, become a foodie, and make new friends.

Drama Club

Recipients: Thomas Steever III, Brendaliz Gonzalez. Drama Club’s main goals are to promote the love of theater and to be able to experience it in many forms, not only via performance, but also as an audience member. Drama Club members perform, create, and view dramatic arts. Meetings involve playing improvisational games and coordinating all of the various activities, such as the Improv Night, Murder Mystery night, fundraisers, and trips to see live theater.

Environmental Club

Recipient: Kylie King. The Environmental Club is designed to expand club members’ knowledge and awareness of the environment and current ecological issues affecting our society as well as the rest of the world.

Film Club

Recipient: Sy’Maya Summiel. EHS Film club was created to promote a love of filmmaking and cinema. Each meeting, different films are screened and discussed by the students.

Frescoes

Recipient: Nina Pschar. Students interested in creative writing and artistic expression should consider membership in the EHS literary and art magazine Frescoes. Members meet throughout the year, with actual layout and publication during the winter and spring. Copies of the magazine are published for all students.

Future Business Leaders of America

Recipient: Shajheida Canto. FBLA is a national vocational student association for grades 7-12 who are interested in business or business education careers. Benefits of FBLA membership are Business proficiencies, community responsibility, leadership skills, and self-confidence.

Gaming Club

Recipient: Ray Crayton. Ewing High School Gaming Club meets weekly to enjoy tabletop/board game, role playing games and electronic gaming, which all take place simultaneously. The club is open to anyone at Ewing High School who enjoys gaming and who seeks socialization through gaming.

Glee Club

Recipient: Katherine Sorgler. in the Glee Club promote their love for creative expression through singing, dancing, spoken word, and rap. Club members sing medleys of musical mash-ups while performing well choreographed dance routines to a variety of musical genres. Glee Club productions are performed twice a school year.

International Thespian Society

Recipient: Morgann Ellis. is an Honors Society for drama and the performing arts. Through this prestigious organization, students are honored at the National level, compete at both the State and National level, and earn points to illustrate their dedication to theatre.

International Politics Club

Recipient: Lina Abtouche. is a club created to allow students to express themselves and understand other perspectives through global/ political matters. The club serves as an outlet for students to openly express their point of view on issues, act upon these issues with the help of others, and develop leadership and activism skills.

Key Club

Recipients: Mya Bittner, Emily Czelusniak. Sponsored by Ewing Kiwanis Club, Key Club is a community service organization. Recent club activities include blood drives, food/clothing/toy drives, Special Olympics Bowling, and volunteer work in local nursing homes and animal shelters.

Marching Band/Color Guard

Marching band recipients: Gabriel Fogg, Isabella Pschar, Morgan Tiziker. Color guard recipient: Noemi Garcia. Band is co-curricular with band. The Color Guard is a precision flag ensemble that accompanies the Marching Band on all trips and performances. Auditions for this specialized flag unit are held in April.

Master Singers

Recipient: Isabel Van Wagner. This is a co-ed choir that performs music from jazz and other popular styles. It meets one hour per week and performs in both school and community concerts. It also participates in local, state, and national competitions.

Math League

Recipient: Tuguldur Bayarerdene, Monica Wang, Azzaya Galsandum. Students meet every other week to practice for the CVC and DV Math League competitions. The competitions are held at least monthly. The students who participate are usually those in the accelerated math classes.

Musical Production

Musical performance award recipient: Isabel Van Wagner. Technical award recipients: Sophia Bastedo, Nora Penner. The annual event is open to any Ewing High School student who meets the school district’s regular activity participation eligibility requirements. Students interested in participating on stage as performers or backstage in costumes, props, publicity, and many other functions are welcome and encouraged to join us.

National Honor Society

Recipient: Nathalia Davila, Olivia Ross. nationally chartered organization, NHS rewards excellence in high school academics, leadership, and integrity. Members are selected during the spring from the junior and senior classes. The organization engages in worthwhile community service activities.

Newspaper

Recipients: Lina Abtouche, Philip Bassett, Nina Pschar.Ewing’s Voice is the student newspaper that has updates on what’s happening around the school. Newspaper staff responsibilities including writing and editing articles, taking photos, proofreading, and planning layouts.

New Jersey Future Educators Association

Recipients: Jada Bolling, Isabella Pschar. The mission of the NJFEA is to foster the recruitment and development of prospective teachers and attract dynamic and diverse students to become great teachers. Opportunities to: network statewide with other NJFEA chapters and individual members; participate in Future Teacher Leadership training; participate in urban-suburban student high school exchanges; and participate in statewide service projects.

Odyssey of the Mind

Recipients: Rylee Briggs, Kelley Davison, Isabella Pschar, Hanna Stutzman, Morgan Tiziker. national organization that promotes critical thinking and creative problem solving by students, Odyssey of the Mind participates in a variety of fascinating competitions. Recent efforts have included the following problem: Design, build, and run five vehicles, each powered in different ways.

Robotics

Recipient: Nicholas Vellenga. with strong interests in mechanics, math, science, technology, or business comprise the EHS robotics team. The team is centered on constructing a robot for local and world competitions, as well as activities in writing, web design, video production and public speaking. Experience is not necessary as the students are taught skills by mentors in their prospective fields. The team members are eligible for a varsity letter as well as $16 million in FIRST scholarships. Community service activities are completed throughout the year.

Rotary

Recipient: Cara Pemberton. with Rotary International, this organization is dedicated to community service. Recent activities have included park clean ups, volunteer work in soup kitchens, and volunteer work with the Special Olympics.

Student Against Destructive Decisions

Recipient: Kacper Zajdel. SADD is anational organization that stresses awareness of the dangers of driving drunk and the harm caused by other drugs. The group is open to all students who want to make a difference.

Sexuality and Gender Alliance

Recipient: Kaley Falkoff. is open to all gay, lesbian, straight, bisexual, asexual, transgender, queer, questioning, non-binary students. Join to talk about gender, sexuality, awareness, visibility, advocacy, world news, support, intersectionality and more.

Spanish Club

Recipient: Shakera Patterson. Spanish club is an effective way to expose all students in the High School to the various cultures of the Spanish-speaking world. Play language games and look for opportunities to expose peers outside of the club to the Spanish language. Topics such as food, travel and movies, important people, the arts are discussed and shared.

Student Council

Recipients: Anujin Ariunbold, Nathalia Davila. This is an organization of appointed officers and volunteers tasked with adopting policies and programs for the betterment of the Ewing High School student body. Students focus on improving the school, fostering a sense of school community, and promoting community relations.

UNIFIED Club

Recipient: Katelyn McConnell. Project UNIFY is a program that is affiliated with the Special Olympics. Members of the group work to break down stereotypes and improve understanding for people with special needs. Membership is open to all students.

Yearbook

Recipient: Raina Davis. The student members of the Clepsydra staff organize, lay out, and do all of the writing necessary for the production of the school’s annual yearbook. Seniors serve as section editors. Underclassmen serve in various composition positions.