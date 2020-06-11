The mayor has issued a curfew for juveniles under the age of 18, from June 11 to September 1, who are to be indoors overseen by a parent or legal guardian and off city streets by 10 p.m.

The temporary curfew is from 9:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. and the Trenton Police Department has been advised to enforce this rule.

Effective immediately, Trenton has also lifted its temporary 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for all other residents and businesses, which was put in place on April 6.

Residents and visitors can move about the city freely. Businesses within the city limits can resume their normal business hours, while continuing to implement any and all directions from city and state authorities regarding the COVID-19 crisis.

“I am pleased to lift the curfew and resume after-hours city life, including the commercial

activity that we need to power our city’s economy,” Mayor W. Reed Gusciora said in a press release. “I am grateful to Jonette Smart, President of the Trenton chapter of the NAACP, for her counsel on the curfew and other matters important to the well-being of our great city.”

The decision to lift the overall curfew came from the collaboration between the Trenton chapter of the NAACP and leaders from the communities, along with Gusciora.

For additional information, visit trentonnj.org or call 609-989-3838.