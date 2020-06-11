Hamilton rally against police brutality
Hundreds gathered at Sayen Gardens Wednesday to protest the loss of Black lives to police brutality. The rally—organized by Tiyon, Peira, Thelma and Kristina—began at the park gazebo and featured several speakers, including the organizers. Also speaking were Rev. Francisco Pozo of Christ Episcopal Church-Cristo Rey in Trenton, poet Leah James and Reggie Walker, director of Rider University’s Educational Opportunity Program. A march followed, leading protesters down Mercer Street to Route 33 and ending back at Sayen Gardens.