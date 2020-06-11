Hamilton rally against police brutality 1 of 13

Hundreds gathered at Sayen Gardens Wednesday to protest the loss of Black lives to police brutality. The rally⁠—organized by Tiyon, Peira, Thelma and Kristina⁠—began at the park gazebo and featured several speakers, including the organizers. Also speaking were Rev. Francisco Pozo of Christ Episcopal Church-Cristo Rey in Trenton, poet Leah James and Reggie Walker, director of Rider University’s Educational Opportunity Program. A march followed, leading protesters down Mercer Street to Route 33 and ending back at Sayen Gardens.