After a three-month closure due to COVID-19, Goodwill’s New Jersey stores will reopen on June 15, as the nonprofit has worked to ensure a safe environment for its customers.

According to Goodwill president and CEO Mark B. Boyd, Goodwill has made decisions to increase the safety and cleanliness of its locations including, having an environmental technician on site during operating hours to oversee the disinfecting of hard surfaces and shopping carts. Goodwill has also purchased fogger machines to handle heavy duty disinfecting after hours twice weekly. A new position of Goodwill ambassador is responsible for monitoring things such as occupancy, social distancing and facial covering enforcement.

“Goodwill is 110 percent ready to welcome shoppers back into its stores,” Boyd said in a press release. “We have done our due diligence in planning for this reopening since the day we were shut down. The safety of our employees, shoppers and donors has always been our top priority.”

All of Goodwill’s Donation Centers have been open for “Pop and Drop” donations during the pandemic. Goodwill’s Philadelphia stores opened June 9.

Both Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy gave Goodwill exemptions to operate its sites during the peak decluttering months, resulting in large amounts of donations received during that time, according to Goodwill.

The sale of donations in Goodwill’s retail stores fund job training programs and career services to help individuals with disabilities and disadvantages get work.

“For the last 72 years, Goodwill has been all about helping people get to work,” Boyd said in a press release. “Now more than ever our programs and services are greatly needed. For those who have been laid off and need help obtaining marketable job skills to secure employment, Goodwill can help. With programs ranging from computer skills and Commercial Driver’s License (Class B) training to our adult education program to earn a high school diploma, Goodwill is here for the community.”

Goodwill’s stores will be open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations in the Mercer Country area include:

Goodwill: Bordentown

594 US-206, Fieldsboro, NJ 08505

(609) 291-0099

Goodwill: Ewing

1632 N. Olden Ave, Ewing Township, NJ 08638

(609) 392-2865

Goodwill: Allentown (donation site only, no store)

86 County Road 526, Allentown, NJ 08501

For a complete listing of locations, visit https://goodwillnj.org/store-locator/.

Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Its mission is to put people with special needs to work. Revenues from the sale of donated items in Goodwill’s retail stores fund job training and career services that prepare individuals with disabilities or disadvantages for employment.

For more information, call (856) 439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.