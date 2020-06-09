The Wawa store at Parkway Avenue and Sylvia Street in Ewing will be offering curbside ordering starting at 2 p.m. today.

Customers will now be able to all items in the store, including freshly prepared foods, beverages and grocery items, from their cars. The company is also offering the service at its Center Square, Pennsylvania, store.

To commemorate the new service, Wawa’s goose mascot, Wally, will be onsite taking orders from customers starting at 2 p.m.

According to a news release, there are a number of designated parking spots where customers can place an order curbside with the help of a Wawa associate, who will process the transaction through a handheld device and then hand deliver the order to customers. Accepted forms of payment include credit, debit cards, Apple Pay or Google Pay.

In addition to curbside ordering, customers can also order in advance on the Wawa Mobile App, then pull into a designated parking space and enter the spot number on their app, which will then trigger the order to be delivered to the customer’s car.

“We are accelerating our plans to push our out-of-store services to a new level, from delivery and catering to new initiatives like curbside ordering,” said Steve Hackett, director of Wawa’s digital experience and solutions lab. “We’re excited to provide this service at two stores, with plans to expand to 30 additional stores this summer and more broadly in early fall as we continue to provide boundless convenience for our customers.”