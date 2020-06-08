From the Hopewell Valley to Robbinsville, Mercer County saw a number of gatherings packed with residents rallying in solidarity with black lives and against racial injustice and police brutality last week.

Residents of some towns, like Robbinsville and Pennington, organized short marches that ended in rallies. In Lawrence, around 800 people attended an event organized by the Black Solidarity Group on June 7. Attendees gathered outside of Lawrence High School, where students and other presenters spoke.

Protesters also gathered outside of Trenton City Hall in memory of George Floyd, who died May 25 after Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the neck of a subdued and handcuffed Floyd for nearly nine minutes.

“I am in full solidarity with those who are speaking out against the excessive use of force that led to George Floyd’s death, and I support the Black Lives Matter movement on this important issue,” said Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora. “As we continue to protest the injustices of bad policing, we must channel our anger, frustration and passion into peaceful and effective engagement in an effort to inspire change throughout America’s collective consciousness. I stand with you.”

A list of upcoming events is below.

If an event is missing from this list, please send an email to ssciarrotta@communitynews.org, and the post will be updated.

Cranbury

Princeton High School junior Isabel Sethi and the Coalition for Peace Action organized the Cranbury Candlelight Vigil: In Memory of George Floyd and Victims of Police Brutality, set for June 14 at 7:30 p.m. The event will be held at Heritage Park in Cranbury. Mayor Matthew Scott and representatives from the Cranbury Township Police Department, Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice, Princeton High School and other institutions will speak.

Candles will be provided for free, but donations are accepted. All funds raised will go to the Black Lives Matter organization. Sign materials and information on voter registration will also be distributed.

For more information, contact Isabel Sethi at (609) 250 8160 or isabelsethi@gmail.com.

Ewing

A Black Lives Matter peaceful protest and candlelight vigil will be held at the Moody Park basketball court June 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers ask that participants wear a face mask or covering, bring signs and water and prepare to kneel if able.

For more information, send an email to lucindaconteh@gmail.com or desireemccrayclark@gmail.com.

Hamilton

Hamilton residents will host a peaceful protest against police brutality,”in solidarity for the lives of Black people who have been unjustly taken too soon,” organizers said, June 10 at the Sayen House and Gardens starting at 5 p.m. A limited supply of masks will be provided. For more information, visit @shefloret, @thelmss_, @kris_lopez15 or @peiranorell on Instagram.

Princeton

A Social Justice, Diversity, Pride and Peace Rally will be held June 13 at Community Park in Princeton, starting at 2 p.m. Organizers are seeking volunteers, performers, poets, nonprofit representatives, speakers and others to participate in the rally. For more information, contact Shariese Katrell at katrell.shariese@gmail.com or (609) 375-7884.

West Windsor

A Black Lives Matter solidarity vigil will be held June 13 at West Windsor Community Park starting at 1 p.m. The event, originally scheduled for June 6, will focus on “Encouraging unity and solidarity with George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery and countless other brothers and sisters who’ve been racially targeted and killed,” organizers said.

The vigil will feature speakers and a moment of silence and reflection. Signs are encouraged, and participants should wear face masks.