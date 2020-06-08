The members of the Mercer County Police Chiefs Association have issued a joint statement addressing the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent throughout the country.

The message, which states that they are planning “engagement sessions” with people from the community, follows:

The members of the Mercer County Police Chiefs Association are deeply disturbed and saddened by the death of Mr. George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, which occurred on May 25, 2020. We express our deepest sympathy to his family and friends.

From the images that have been viewed, the tactic used in restraining Mr. Floyd and the failure to provide immediate medical care to him is inexcusable. While nothing will bring Mr. Floyd back, the fact that the officers involved in this incident are being held accountable is a step in the right direction.

We believe that Mercer County law enforcement officers are some of the finest in the country. As an association we constantly strive to ensure that the police officers within our respective agencies treat every person with respect and fairness.

Our officers receive ongoing training in the areas of cultural diversity and racial profiling in an effort to help them recognize implicit biases and to avoid improper behavior. Our officers are also trained in the techniques of deescalation and that the use of force should only be utilized as a last resort.

In partnership with the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, our association supports attorney general Gurbir Grewal’s Excellence in Policing Initiative, which will provide a model in strengthening accountability and trust between law enforcement and their communities while promoting the culture of professionalism and accountability within police agencies.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri, along with our association members, will be holding community engagement sessions discussing this initiative throughout Mercer County in the coming weeks and months. We encourage residents to participate.

Our association understands that public trust is paramount in law enforcement’s mission to protect our communities. We look forward to strengthening relationships between our dedicated police officers and the Mercer County residents that we serve on a daily basis. We will remember George Floyd and we will remain committed to providing fair and equal treatment to every person that our officers come into contact with.

