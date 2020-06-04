New Jersey wineries will be able to welcome customers back to enjoy the full vineyard experience beginning June 15. Wineries will be open for outside service only providing customers with tastings, wine by the glass and bottle sales.

New Jersey wineries, which have been operating for only curbside and takeout sales and direct shipping during the COVID-19 pandemic, will now be able to offer a safe outdoor experience.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome guests back to our member wineries starting June 15 where they can take their mind off the problems of the day and unwind with a glass of wine with friends and loved ones in a safe and beautiful environment,” executive director of the Garden State Wine Growers Association Tom Cosentino said in a press release.

Wineries will be following guidelines established by the NJ Department of Health for the reopening as well as by the Garden State Wine Growers Association in its plan to the state but will modify to fit the specific needs of the winery.

Some elements maintained by the winery staffs will include social distancing, sanitation best practices, a minimum of six feet distance between all outdoor tables and having all winery employees wear masks.

Guests entering into the winery tasting room for a takeout purchase or to visit a bathroom will be required to wear a face covering, which can be taken off while seated or tasting wine.

Many wineries will offer their own policies regarding schedules, tastings, etc. so guests are encouraged to check their social media channels and websites for updates.

The Garden State Wine Growers Association is a non-profit organization of New Jersey-based wineries, vineyards and allied businesses. It serves as a centralized information repository, resource and clearing house for industry members, and offers a unified voice advocating for issues important to the entire range of New Jersey winery and vineyard operations.

