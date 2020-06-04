More Than Q, the award-winning Lambertville BBQ restaurant, has said on Instagram that it is hoping to open its long-awaited West Windsor location by the end of June.

As reported by Community News last October, pitmaster Todd “Tod the Mod” Ellis had hoped that More Than Q would open next to Trader Joe’s on U.S. 1 in early 2020. But the permitting process delayed things into the spring, and then the pandemic made opening impractical.

However, yesterday there was a post on the More than Q Instagram page with a photo of stacks of wood (for smoking) with the caption “The wood wall is stacked and ready for a burn…Princeton, we’re a’comin!”

In response to a user question about when the restaurant would open, More Than Q wrote, “hoping by end of June for a soft open, barring inspection process.”

More Than Q’s Lambertville location (13 Klines Court, Lambertville NJ 08530) is open for online ordering and pickup.