Lawrence Township Police Chief Brian Caloiaro has released a statement to the community in reaction to killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and subsequent racial unrest.

He discusses his feelings about the situation and talks about the way the LTPD approaches community policing. Read the letter below.

* * *

Dear Lawrence Township Community,

On May 25, 2020, an extremely tragic and disturbing event took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota that resulted in the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis Police Officer.

As a law enforcement professional with over 26 years of experience, I can in no way justify the actions of this officer and quite frankly I am saddened by the fact that his fellow officers stood by and allowed it to happen. The officer’s actions were excessive to say the least and violated every code of ethics engrained in our profession.

The men and women of the Lawrence Township Police Department are dedicated to working hand in hand with the diverse community that we serve. We believe in and are committed to developing partnerships with our community to improve quality of life within Lawrence Township.

The Lawrence Township Police Department will work in partnership with the citizens and businesses of our community to uphold the constitution of the United States, the laws of the State of New Jersey and ordinances of Lawrence Township.

Our officers come to work each and every day with the core values of honor, integrity and knowledge. We engrain ourselves in our community with such events as our annual Easter egg hunt, National Night Out, Community Day and Trunk or Treat because we believe in bringing the police department and community together as a whole.

In late 2019, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal instituted the “Excellence in Policing Initiative.” The goal of this initiative is to strengthen trust between law enforcement officers and the community that they serve. There are three cornerstones to this initiative which include Professionalism, Accountability and Transparency.

Each cornerstone is embodied in the way that we conduct policing here in Lawrence Township. Our officers receive training in use of force twice a year as well as biased based policing, ethics, cultural diversity and dealing with mental illness to name a few.

In conclusion, we are proud of the diversity of our police force. We strive to represent the community in which we serve. Not to sound cliché but together everyone accomplishes more! I want you to know that I have an open door policy. Please feel free to call my office at any time (609) 844-7101, or just stop by for a cup of coffee.

Let’s walk this journey together, peacefully!

Sincerely,

Brian M. Caloiaro

Chief of Police