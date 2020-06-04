Hamilton’s Langtree Elementary School, in an effort to display community togetherness, presented meals to the frontline workers at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital – Hamilton on May 27.

School and community members donated more than 200 meals to the hospital from Yardville’s La Forchetta Ristorante. Langtree’s fifth graders made cards and donated desserts as part of their yearly service project.

The meals were delivered by a parade of cars filled with Langtree students displaying signs with messages of gratitude.

Principal Joyce Gallo called the frontline workers “heroes,” and thanked them on behalf of the school. She also said the donation was part the school’s continued work as a National School of Character.