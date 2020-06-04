A pavement preservation project on I-195 eastbound between Hobson Avenue in Hamilton and Route 526/Robbinsville/Allentown Road in Robbinsville will begin June 8, the New Jersey Department of Transportation announced.

Temporary shoulder closures will start June 5 for sign installation along the project route. NJDOT’s contractor, Earle Asphalt Company is scheduled to have temporary shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to install construction signs along the project route.

Preliminary road work will begin Monday, June 8 at 8 a.m. It will continue daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., through June 12. Temporary lane closures and traffic shifts will be required for preliminary road preparation including reflector removal and pavement micro-milling.

Upon completion of the preliminary work, milling and paving will be done overnight, requiring lane and ramp closures on I-195 eastbound between Hobson Avenue in Hamilton and Route 526/Robbinsville/Allentown Road in Robbinsville for approximately four months. The closures are necessary to begin road repairs and the application of high performance thin overlay and striping. NJDOT will provide more information in advance of any lane or ramp closures.

The $3.5 million federally-funded project is designed to preserve and extend the pavement life, improve safety and enhance ride quality for motorists on approximately seven miles of I-195 eastbound between Hobson Avenue in Hamilton and Route 526/Robbinsville/Allentown Road in Robbinsville. The work will include micro-milling, the application of high performance thin overlay (HPTO) on I-195 and chip seal treatment on all the ramps. The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2020.

Variable message signs are being used to provide advance notification of all traffic pattern changes associated with the work. NJDOT will provide more information before any lane closures are scheduled.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website for construction updates and real-time travel information. NJDOT news can be found on Twitter or on the NJDOT Facebook page.