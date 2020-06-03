“Protests are continuing within our state, in nearby communities, and the potential for unlawful actions occurring within our community remains real…..so please be cautious and on guard while outdoors for the time being. God bless.”

Ewing Township announced the cancellation of the curfew on its Facebook page this morning.

Restrictions remain in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. in Trenton until further notice.

“The city will release a robocall in English and Spanish to those who have signed up for the service to convey information about the expanded curfew,” said Michael Walker, spokesman for the City of Trenton. “We will issue another robocall when the special curfew hours are lifted.”

The curfew applies to all individuals and businesses. All city streets, roadways and sidewalks must be clear of pedestrian and vehicle traffic by 7 p.m., with the following exceptions:

People reporting to or from or performing their jobs;

People who have a reasonable fear for their health or safety;

People who have special approval from a member of law enforcement or other government agency;

People who are delivering food and beverages, or caring for someone who is in need of medical attention;

Government officials or employees taking part in their official duties;

Health care workers;

People seeking medical attention, essential social services, or assistance from law enforcement or emergency services; and

People caring for family or other individuals with whom they have a close personal relationship, including caretakers, partners and spouses.

For additional information, visit trentonnj.org or call 609-989-3838.

The curfews were declared following an outbreak of violence and looting in Trenton and areas in Hamilton, Ewing and Lawrence bordering the city on Sunday night and early Monday.