HomeFront was selected as one of Major League Baseball’s first ten picks for its new Healthy Relationships Community Grant.

MLB and the Major League Baseball Players’ Association chose ten nonprofits across the nation for its new grant to teach children how to develop healthy relationships, support survivors of domestic violence and build mental health resiliency.

HomeFront was among them, receiving a $50,000 grant.

“Players remain committed to supporting and promoting healthy relationships, especially during these unprecedented times,” senior director of International and Domestic Player Operations, MLBPA, Leonor Colon said in a press release.

This initiative is intended as a prevention strategy to empower the next generation to understand the components of a healthy relationship.

“HomeFront will use the $50,000 grant on programming and staff training to help the over 400 local children we serve develop social-emotional resiliency,” director of HomeFront’s Joy, Hopes & Dreams children’s program Chris Marchetti said in a press release. “This is a basic life skill needed for healthy relationships in general.”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to assist these extraordinary organizations doing critical work to support vulnerable communities, especially in this time of crisis,” vice president of Social Responsibility, MLB, Melanie LeGrande said in a press release.

HomeFront hosts a variety of programs for local children who are homeless or at risk.

Its Children’s Champion Program provides early interventions for those living at the agency’s Family Campus, a temporary shelter for 38 local homeless families. HomeFront’s Atkinson Child Development Center provides local families in need with high quality, trauma-informed care, preschool and day care. Its Joy, Hopes & Dreams children’s program provides school-age children year-round, six days a week with new experiences, life skills, tutoring and nurturing that is essential for a healthy future. Each summer, HomeFront runs an educationally enriched summer camp.

“I’m thrilled that HomeFront is being recognized on a national stage by MLB and MLBPA for the work we are doing to improve the quality of relationships in our community,” HomeFront’s founder, an avid baseball fan, Connie Mercer said in a press release. “We know having a place to call home only feels right if you feel safe and happy while you’re there.”

HomeFront provides emergency shelter with intensive case management and affordable housing for families; tutoring and enrichment programs for children; and life skills and self-advocacy training for adults.

Since 1991, the organization has helped homeless families to build lives of self-respect, stability and independence by using a comprehensive and holistic approach to ending homelessness in Central New Jersey.

For more information about HomeFront, visit www.homefrontnj.org.