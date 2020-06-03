The City of Lambertville, in partnership with the local American Legion, Rolling Harvest Food Rescue, Zone 7 and the North East American Dairy Association, will host an Emergency Free Farm Market this Saturday, June 6 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The market will be held at the American Legion located at 320 North Union St. in Lambertville.

Anyone temporarily struggling to take care of their family’s needs is invited to attend and receive a box of healthy and delicious fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy while supplies last. Social distancing and safety procedures will be practiced by everyone participating in the event. Contactless trunk pickup will be available as well as a safe walk-up option. No registration or ID is required.

For further details or questions contact the City Offices at (609) 397-0110. For information on city announcements, visit lambertvillenj.org.