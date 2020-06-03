Ewing resident Aaron Adams has been charged with the murder of Ashley Davis, said Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

The murder charge is a result of an investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Ewing Police Department.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Ewing police were sent to investigate a report of a deceased female in a home on Glen Stewart Drive. Upon arrival, they located the victim, identified as Ashley Davis, 32, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, in the basement. There were visible wounds to Davis’ body and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the execution of a search warrant at the home, two long BB guns and a short BB gun were located in the same room as the victim’s body. Numerous used bags of suspected heroin with various stamps were also discovered during the search.

Adams, 38, the victim’s boyfriend who resides at the Glen Stewart home, was initially charged with “certain persons not to possess a weapon.”

Following an autopsy, Davis’ death was ruled a homicide.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound by a metal air gun pellet that struck internal organs and caused massive internal bleeding, said the MCPO. “As a result, charges of first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose have been filed against Adams.” The prosecutor’s office has filed a detention motion.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or mchtftips@mercercounty.org.