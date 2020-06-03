Chabad of Robbinsville and Hamilton will distribute KN95 face masks June 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. as part of a joint effort between Chabad centers across New Jersey. In total, 150,000 masks will be handed out statewide. Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin will be in attendance.

The masks will be provided by a donor “who has been affected by the pandemic and wants to help others,” a press release said.

“As the state starts to open up and many individuals are preparing to return to work, we felt this was a positive and practical way to help out,” said Rabbi Yaakov Chaiton, director of the local Chabad in Hamilton and Robbinsville.

Supplies are limited, so registration via a Google form is recommended. Pickup information will be provided after registration. Distribution will be drive-through on a public property, and there will be a police presence on-hand.

For more information, send an email to rabbiychaiton@gmail.com.