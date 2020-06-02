Update: Davis’ death has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s office announced.

“The victim suffered a gunshot wound by a metal air gun pellet that struck internal organs and caused massive internal bleeding,” said Casey DeBlasio, MCPO public information officer. “The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are being reviewed.”

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Ewing Police Department are investigating the death of a Pennsylvania woman that occurred last night on Glen Stewart Drive in Ewing Township.

Ewing police were dispatched at 6:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a deceased female in a home on Glen Stewart Drive. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, identified as Ashley Davis, 32, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, in the basement.

There were visible wounds to Davis’ body and she was pronounced dead at the scene, said a Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office news release.

During the execution of a search warrant at the home, two long BB guns and a short BB gun were located in the same room as the victim’s body. Numerous used bags of suspected heroin with various stamps were also discovered during the search.

The victim’s boyfriend, Aaron Adams, 38, who resides at the Glen Stewart home, has been charged with a “certain persons not to possess a weapon” offense, said the release. He is in the custody of the Mercer County Department of Corrections.

“The cause and manner of death of Ms. Davis’ death are pending an autopsy,” said the news release. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or mchtftips@mercercounty.org.