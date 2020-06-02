I am writing this letter today out of gratitude and appreciation for the kindness showed by the West Windsor Volunteer Fire Department and the Princeton Junction Volunteer Fire Department.

Both of these fire departments willingly supported the WWPHS South Class of 2020 by allowing us to hang a banner on their ladder truck during our cap and gown distribution.

The students and their parents were so excited to to be greeted by teachers and the school banner as they entered the parking lot. Almost all students and parents took pictures/videos, the sight actually moved some parents to tears. This event would not have been the same without the help of the fire departments.

This has been a challenging school year especially for our Class of 2020, but the 6 hours of time donated by the local fire departments and their vehicle helped make the cap and gown distribution a special occasion for them.

On behalf of the WWPHS South Class of 2020, I thank you you!

Dennis J. Lepold

Lepold is the principal of WW-P High School South.