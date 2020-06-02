The overnight curfews implemented in four Mercer County towns yesterday will be in effect again tonight.

The curfews will be in force until further notice in the City of Trenton and Lawrence Township. The decision will be made on a day-by-day basis by officials in Ewing and Hamilton townships, according to authorities.

The curfews, which are in effect between 7 p.m. through 6 a.m., were declared following an outbreak of violence and looting in Trenton and areas in the townships bordering the city on Sunday night and early Monday.

A statement released today by Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin through chief of staff Bianca Jerez stated: “While minor incidents occurred last evening, Hamilton Township will continue the regional curfew imposed yesterday in Trenton, Ewing and Lawrence.”

Lawrence Township municipal manager Ken Nerwinski discussed the curfew on Facebook, and stated that the curfew is in effect until further notice.

“There is no way to know when the protests and rioting will not pose a threat to our community,” he said. “We understand this is some pretty significant restrictions on personal liberties—especially now—so as soon as we can, the curfew will be lifted.”