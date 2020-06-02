The Coalition for Peace Action is set to host Kneeling for Justice, a peaceful protest and family day of action June 2 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in honor of George Floyd and in solidarity with Black lives.

Floyd died May 25 after Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the neck of a subdued and handcuffed Floyd for nearly nine minutes.

The event will take place along Nassau Street and Witherspoon Street. Upon arrival, participants should find a location as close as possible to the street intersection/FitzRandolph Gates and kneel if able. Organizers will distribute chalk for artwork on the sidewalks. Attendees are free to bring their own chalk, as well as signs and water.

Participants should wear masks and remain socially distanced when possible.

Those who are unable to attend physically can post a photo with the hashtag #PrincetonForBlackLives, supporting Black-led businesses and donating to anti-racism organizations.

The Princeton Police Department advised motorists to expect road closures and to plan accordingly.