Robbinsville Township Council adopted the $25.3M 2020 municipal budget May 31.

Mayor Dave Fried submitted the budget on March 26. Taxes will be flat under the budget. It will be the eighth straight year of flat or reduced taxes in the township.

The rate remains at 51.8 cents per $100 of assessed value, with the average assessed home in Robbinsville valued at $377,000. A penny in the Robbinsville tax rate is worth $262,818.08.

In addition to allocating $200,000 for emergency supplies and equipment, township debt is earmarked to be reduced by over $100,000 in the proposed budget, along with $900,000 for street repairs.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fried was poised to propose a fifth straight municipal tax reduction “but that would not be prudent at this time.”