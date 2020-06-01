Four Mercer County towns—Ewing, Hamilton, Lawrence and Trenton—have declared curfews in anticipation of civil unrest tonight.

The curfew decrees order business to close and residents to remain indoors effective 7 p.m. tonight through 6 a.m. tomorrow morning.

The curfew decrees follow an outbreak of violence and looting in Trenton and areas in the townships bordering Trenton last night.

Ewing and Lawrence townships announced the curfew this afternoon, following announcements by Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora last night and Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin at noon today.

The Ewing curfew prohibits all travel except for essential services. “This closure includes restaurants, gas stations, and other establishments,” said an announcement on the township’s website. “Thank you for your patience, your calm and your understanding as we work to ensure the safety of all our residents and our community.”

“The mayor has made a finding that violence, including the looting and damage to local businesses and properties in neighboring municipalities during the past 24 hours, creates a danger to the public and to property, which has created a public emergency requiring a closure of businesses and the imposition of a curfew until he of such emergency,” states the Lawrence Township proclamation ordering the curfew.