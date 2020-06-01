As the 2019-2020 school year wraps up, Bordentown Regional High School seniors are looking ahead to college, their future plans and post-high school life—and, as we do every year, the Current sent each of the Class of 2020’s Top 10 academic students a questionnaire about high school life and their post-BRHS plans. Virtually, of course.

Two students, Rusheel Meka and Lauryn Murphy, we unable to get back to us.

This year’s interview questions included the usual fare, like what college they plan to attend, BRHS extracurriculars and favorite quotes.

The Class of 2020 was active in the Bordentown community. They participated activities like varsity sports, National Honor Society, Mock Trial, theater, STEM for Kids, math club and computer science club.

They will attend colleges like Princeton University, the University of Toronto, Northwestern University, Rider University and the University of Tampa, where they will study musical theater, architecture, the sciences and engineering.

And the students were able to decide all of this as their senior years—and lives—were upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the above questions, each student was asked about their school experiences during isolation and how the virus affected their final semester of high school.

***

George Mousa

Northwestern University

Computer engineering and economics

Career plans: Chief engineer

BRHS activities: STEM For Kids, Mock Trial, Technology Student Association, math club, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, Spanish club

How do you feel about the way your senior year turned out? It has been an interesting learning experience, to say the least. While I am very disappointed that the school year had to end like this, I am still thankful that my family and I are in good health and I had the opportunity to spend at least a portion of the year in school. It’s sad that this had to happen during my senior year, but it has definitely made me appreciate school and my classmates more than ever.

Favorite quote: “The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”–Albert Einstein

Jen Zhang

University of Toronto

Mechanical engineering

Career plans: Mechanical engineer

BRHS activities: Cross country, track, STEM for Kids, National Honor Society, math club

How do you feel about the way your senior year turned out? It really is a shame to end high school on this note, especially since I don’t even get to meet up with my friends despite having so much more time now. I guess to look at the bright side, I get to sleep in and don’t have wake up at 6 anymore.

Favorite quote: “No matter how well your eyes adjust to the darkness, never mistake it for the light.”

Riya Mamtora

Rutgers University

Biology

Career plans: Forensic scientist

How do you feel about the way your senior year turned out? Online schooling during quarantine has been frustrating, and we’re all doing the best we can. It’s really disappointing that we’re missing out on the end of our senior year, which was supposed to be the best part of high school. However, we’ve already made a lot of memories together and I think it’s important to accept that we won’t have the typical senior year experience.

Favorite quote: “Done is better than perfect.”

Suhas Kanamarlapudi

Princeton Univeristy

Aerospace engineering

Career plans: Aerospace engineer for NASA, Lockheed Martin or SpaceX

BRHS activities: Computer science club, Mock Trial, National Honor Society

How do you feel about the way your senior year turned out? It has been tough and lonely, but it’s inspiring to see everyone come together to make isolation better. I miss my senior year, as I’m sure most of my peers do, but I’m thankful for the steps that were taken to keep everyone safe.

Favorite quote: “It isn’t sufficient just to want – you’ve got to ask yourself what you are going to do to get the things you want.” –Franklin D. Roosevelt

Colleen Ritter

Rider University

Environmental science

Career plans: Environmental scientist

BRHS activities: Jazz, concert and marching bands, biology club

How do you feel about the way your senior year turned out? I feel that overall, the teachers have done a really good job switching over to remote learning. While what we are learning may not be as thorough as it would have been if we had been in school, I do feel that we are still receiving an adequate education (and being able to sleep a little bit more). This happening during senior year is a bit disappointing because it feels like we’ve been building up to this point without it really amounting to anything. It’s also pretty sad that we won’t really be able to celebrate graduation or actually say our goodbyes to our friends and teachers.

Favorite quote: “Whatever you do, do it well.” –Walt Disney

Aaron Goleniecki

Temple University

Architecture or fine arts

Career plans: Architect or tattoo artist

BRHS activities: Art club, National Art Honor Society, homecoming hallway decorating

How do you feel about the way your senior year turned out? School is not the same without being in the building together and I am obviously very bummed about how the coronavirus has affected my senior year, especially the fact that it has hindered the ability for us all to give a proper goodbye to all of our teachers and friends. I was really looking forward to all of our senior rites of passage including the senior trip, prom, and graduation, but remain optimistic of still being able to experience some of these events at a later date.

Favorite quote: “Art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time.”–Thomas Merton

Jessica Martin

University of Maryland

Political science and economics

Career plans: Lawyer

BRHS activities: Model UN, Mock Trial, soccer, National Honor Society, Interact, student council, class executive board

How do you feel about the way your senior year turned out? It is really odd having school online and being able to take all of my classes from my room, I didn’t imagine my last months of high school to be like this. I’m really disappointed that our class won’t be able to participate in the senior year events we have anticipated for so long.

Favorite quote: “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while you could miss it.” –Ferris Bueller

Gabrielle Takacs

University of Tampa

Musical theater

Career plans: Performer

BRHS activities: Theater, drama club, International Thespian Festival, honors choir

How do you feel about the way your senior year turned out? Online school is obviously not ideal, it’s not the same as in-person teaching because you cannot connect with your teachers and peers while learning. Sometimes it is really hard and I have to push myself to get motivated which is something I never really struggled with before. However, I have been trying to use this time productively to hopefully better myself. I miss my friends and I am very disappointed that a lot of our rites of passage as seniors may not get to happen such as prom and graduation. Hopefully, we can have a graduation where we can walk and be acknowledged for all of the hard work we put in throughout our years in school and be together with our peers one last time (since we never got to say goodbye).

Favorite quote: “Until you’re ready to look foolish, you’ll never have the possibility of being great.” –Cher