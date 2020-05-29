The Pennington Farmers Market will begin its 12th season on June 6.

Open every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm through late November, Pennington Farmers Market attracts hundreds of visitors each week, who come to purchase local produce and support our local businesses. The foundation of the market is formed by neighborhood farms: Chickadee Creek Farm, Beechtree Farms, Hopewell Valley Vineyard and John Hart Farms — all long-time participants — and includes many other customer favorites.

The market is held weekly on the lawn in front of Rosedale Mills at 101 Route 31 North in Hopewell Township (at the intersection with Titus Mill Road).

Organizers stress that this will not feel like a normal market this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Vendors will be spread apart, pre-ordering will be encouraged, and everyone will be wearing masks; but organizers say that PFM feels it is important to get the season started so that local farmers and other Food Vendors have a chance to sell their products to their community.

PFM is run by a volunteer board. Each member takes on a specific task, and pitches in regularly to help on market day as needed. Co-chairs Kate Fullerton and Joann Held are enthusiastic about the coming season.

“Thanks to the energy and inventiveness of our board members, our community partners, and our small staff, a wonderful array of produce, baked goods, and other products will come together on the lawn at Rosedale every Saturday morning,” says Fullerton.

“This is a true community effort,” Held says. “Although we are starting the season small, we know that we have the support of our neighbors and that they will be patient while we wait for the time when we can bring back musicians, artists and additional vendors.”

This season, Kathleen Reside Lauricella will be taking over as onsite market manager. She will be at the entrance each week to greet shoppers, answer questions, listen to suggestions, and remind everyone to wear a mask.

Vendors are drawn from within a 50-mile radius of Pennington and are generally limited to selling products that they raised or made themselves. Anyone interesting in becoming a vendor can reach out to the PFM vendor coordinator, Jenn Geoghan, at pfmmanager@gmail.com.

Jess Niederer of Chickadee Creek Farm, a vendor and also a member of the PFM board, says the market is grateful to the Hart family and Rosedale Mills for hosting the market. “Their hospitality and support is an essential element of the success of our market,” she says.

The Hopewell Valley Green Team is at the market on the last Saturday of each month collecting materials that you should not be putting in your curbside recycling bin, including #5 plastics, wine corks, DVDs, and dental care products. Thanks to a grant from Sustainable Jersey, the Green Team will be expanding the list of materials that they accept. Check out their website at HopewellValleyGreenTeam.org to see the latest list.

To keep up on which vendors to expect at the Market each week, sign up for the weekly email blast by sending a message to PenningtonFarmersMarket@gmail.com. You can also visit the market’s website PenningtonFarmersMarket.org, like it on Facebook, or see its latest photos on Instagram.

