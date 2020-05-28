Many New Jersey residents who receive food assistance through the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive additional benefits in June to help address critical food needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An additional $37 million will be provided to about 220,000 New Jersey households for June.

SNAP supplemental payments were included in the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Human Services has already provided $106 million in additional NJ SNAP benefits total in March, April and May to New Jersey participants to help purchase groceries.

“We continue to provide as much food assistance as possible to eligible New Jersey households for as long as we can during this challenging time,” Human Services commissioner Carole Johnson said in a press release. “This additional help will assist many families facing difficulties. And I also continue to thank our state’s Congressional delegation for protecting residents as we respond to this pandemic.”

The supplemental benefits will be directly loaded to NJ SNAP recipients’ Families First EBT cards as part of their regular monthly payment.

NJ SNAP provides food assistance to families with low incomes to help them buy groceries through a benefit card accepted in most food retail stores and farmer’s markets. The program serves about 700,000 people in New Jersey in 356,000 households, with the monthly SNAP benefit based on household size and income.

Human Services this week also launched online grocery ordering for SNAP recipients through Amazon, ShopRites and Walmarts.

“These extra benefit payments are critical to many New Jersey households, especially older adults and individuals with disabilities,” Human Services deputy commissioner Elisa Neira said in a press release. “Access to additional food assistance is more important than ever, and we’re pleased to be able to provide this continued help.”

Besides the supplemental benefit payments, Human Services also during June will provide about 600,000 children who normally receive free or reduced-price school meals with $416.10 each to help with nutritional support during the time that schools have been closed during the pandemic.

State residents who need food assistance can visit and apply for SNAP online at www.NJHelps.org. For more information, visit NJ SNAP.