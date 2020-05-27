As part of the West Windsor Township Police Department’s accreditation assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide comments to the assessment team.

“Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs,” Police Chief Robert Garofalo said in a press release.

A team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police will arrive on May 31 to examine all aspects of the WWPD policies and procedures, management, operations and support services.

“Verification by the team that the West Windsor Township Police Department meets the Commission’s ‘best practice’ standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” Garofalo said in a press release.

As part of the final on-site assessment, community members are welcomed to leave comments by phone or email to the NJSACOP assessors. The public may call (609) 799-1227 on Sunday, May 31, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Email comments can be sent to lee@westwindsorpolice.com.

Comments over the phone are limited to five minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the NJSACOP standards. A copy of the standards is available for inspection at the West Windsor Township Police Department, located at 20 Municipal Drive.

For questions, contact Lieutenant Mark Lee at (609) 799-1227.

Written comments about the WWPD should be emailed to the Accreditation Program Director at hdelgado@njsacop.org or written to the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12 Marlton, NJ 08053.

The WWPD must comply with NJSACOP Law Enforcement Accreditation Program standards in order to achieve accredited status.

“The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar New Jersey law enforcement agencies,” NJSACOP Accreditation Program director Harry Delgado said in a press release. “The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the Commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.”

Accreditation is valid for a three-year period during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to their continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.

The NJSACOP LEAC is the legitimate authority and accreditation agency in New Jersey. For more information regarding the LEAC please write the Commission at New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12 Marlton, NJ 08053 or email hdelgado@njsacop.org.