Hamilton is home to more than 200 eating establishments, including bakeries, coffee shops, pizzerias, delis and restaurants. And today, the township hopes you will make a point to order a meal or five from one — or several — of them.

The township has created the Great Hamilton Takeout campaign as a means to help drive additional business to local restaurants that have been hit hard by restrictions necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

So Hamilton Township is encouraging all local eateries to join in on the campaign by spreading the word among their customers and potentially even creating their own special menu or food item for the day.

“Hamilton’s restaurants have been an integral part of the fabric of our great town. They have given back to our community over the years — donating to our sports teams, our schools, non-profits, various other organizations and events,” Mayor Jeff Martin said in a media release. “Now it is our turn to be there for them. I ask those who are able to join me in giving back by ordering takeout, curbside or delivery from one or more of our local food establishments throughout the day. Together we can show our restaurants and their employees that we are in this together, we are Hamilton Proud!”

The township also hopes people will post photos and stories of their meals on social media with the hashtags #GreatHamiltonTakeOut and #HopeIsInHamilton.

Here is a list of just some of the restaurants that have agreed to participate in the Great Hamilton Takeout. For a complete list of Hamilton restaurants that are open (and closed), click here.

Blend Bar & Bistro (Facebook)

911 Route 33, Hamilton NJ 08690

Phone: 609-245-8887 (accepting orders by text)

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, delivery (DoorDash)

Including beer, wine, spirits

Brookwood Cafe (Facebook)

Reopening May 1

3133 Quakerbridge Road, Hamilton NJ 08619

Phone: 609-890-2120

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pickup

Brothers Pizza

871 Route 33, Hamilton NJ 08690

Phone: 609-586-2797

Hours: Closed Monday-Tuesday; Open Wednesday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Curbside pick-up, Delivery (DoorDash)

Specials: Posted to Facebook.

Classic Sub Shop (Facebook)

1164 Route 33, Hamilton NJ 08690

Pay by Phone: 609-631-0404

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pickup table outside restaurant; Delivery (DoorDash, UberEats, Grubhub)

Killarney’s Publick House

1644 Whitehorse Mercerville Road, Hamilton NJ 08619

Phone: 609-586-1166

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

Pickup, Delivery (DoorDash)

Packaged alcoholic goods available for pickup

Specials: Posted to Facebook.

Padrino’s Bistro and Italian Steakhouse (Facebook)

2452 Kuser Road, Hamilton NJ 08690

Phone: 609-587-7575

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Smoothie King (Facebook)

3100 Quakerbridge Road, Hamilton NJ 08619

Phone: 609-838-7292

Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; Saturday open at 8 a.m., Sunday at 9

Pickup only

Uno Pizzeria & Grill (beer menu)

225 Sloan Ave., Hamilton 08619

Phone: 609-894-0864

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (local, DoorDash, UberEat, Grubhub)

Draft beer in growlers and crowlers, bottled beer, bottled wine

Specials: Posted to Facebook.