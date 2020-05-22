In an effort to support families in need during the coronavirus pandemic, Mercer County Community College is hosting food and clothing drives at its James Kerney Campuses in Trenton during the month of June.

“We are seeing a marked increase in food insecurity, and we know the economic consequences of this pandemic has hit our underserved population particularly hard,” said MCCC President Dr. Jianping Wang. “We see this as the perfect time to give back to the community, and support those who have supported us for so many years.”

Collection of new and slightly used clean clothing is scheduled for May 29, June 5 and June 12 at the James Kerney Campus, 102 North Broad St. in Trenton. The donation bins will be located at the rear of the building off of Academy Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donations at the West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Rd., will be collected on June 1, 3, 8 and 10 in the lot off of the Hughes Drive entrance from 9 a.m. 3 p.m. For both drop-offs, donors are encouraged to pre-sort their clothing in bags by size, which will expedite the process of issuing the donations.

Both locations will also accept donations of canned and boxed non-perishable foods. Donors are encouraged to comply with social distancing standards and to wear face coverings when donating.

Donations from both drives will be distributed at JKC on June 24 starting at 10 a.m. in the student and faculty parking lots. June 25 will serve as a rain/overflow date. Local authorities will provide security for the distribution.

The effort is being coordinated by MCCC Bursar Lucia Brown-Joseph, who was tapped by Wang to organize drop-off, collection, and distribution. She has formed a committee of personnel from the college’s JKC and West Windsor campuses, as well as MCCC facilities staff, to organize the event.

“The college serves a diverse population that was affected by COVID-19 in a variety of ways,” said Brown-Joseph. “This is an opportunity to unite the community, while giving back to a population in need.”

More information is available at mccc.edu/givingback.