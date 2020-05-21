Mercer County Park has reopened to the public, and a number of other facilities and activities will resume operations starting May 23.

County disc golf and dog park facilities will operate at a limited capacity. Golf courses and driving ranges will be open for scheduled tee times only, and the marina will offer one-hour kayak rides on weekends. Mercer County Stables will be open for riding lessons by appointment only, and the Mercer County Wildlife Center will accept patients by appointment only. The tennis center will open for scheduled court times only.

The following facilities remain closed to the public: administrative offices and buildings, ballfields, basketball courts, campgrounds, festival grounds, Howell Living History Farm, picnic areas, pavilions, playgrounds and Tulpehaking Nature Center. Organized or contact-based activities, sports and public gatherings are not permitted.

All county parks are open to the public for passive recreational activities. These include walking, running, biking, hiking, fishing and boating. Visitors must follow social distancing guidelines at all park facilities. Park patrons are strongly encouraged to wear facemasks.