Mercer County moved its main COVID-19 testing site from the Quaker Bridge Mall to Trenton earlier this week, and with the move came the New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner’s new directive that residents will no longer need a prescription to obtain a test.

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora felt that too many residents were not taking advantage of the city’s testing sites because of the perception it was too costly or difficult to obtain a prescription, officials said in a press release. The mayor’s office also relayed concerns from residents without health insurance who were concerned about obtaining a prescription.

To date, the city has tested 243 residents at its testing sites.

“Under the new directive, anyone who may have been exposed to COVID or who had been in close contact with someone who has tested positive is eligible to receive a test,” Gusciora said.

Residents or workers in congregate living settings, group homes or homeless shelters are also eligible for free testing. Those who meet these requirements call Henry J. Austin Center at (609) 278-5900 to set up an appointment for a free test.

The city has four test sites in each ward and tests Monday through Thursday. The county’s main drive-through testing site is located in the parking lot in front of 640 South Broad St., the county’s office building.

“I urge anyone who feels they need a COVID-19 test regardless of resident status or lack of symptoms to call for an appointment,” Gusciora said. “Through expanded testing we hope to flatten the curve and keep it there for the duration of the pandemic.”