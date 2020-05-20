Even though many annual traditions have been canceled for the upcoming holiday, many towns are still finding ways to honor those who have served the United States military this Memorial Day while continuing to follow social distancing recommendations.

A virtual celebration for Memorial Day will be held by one local non-profit group on Monday, May 25 at 11 a.m. Although the Spirit of Princeton’s Annual Memorial Day Parade was originally set for Saturday, before it was canceled, the organization decided to go on with celebrations from a safe distance.

A virtual wreath-laying ceremony to salute all those who have served the nation, featuring Spirit of Princeton co-chair Kam Amirzafar, and a member from the Princeton Fire Department and the Princeton First Aid Squad, will be available to view on Facebook live at 11 a.m. May 25.

If unable to join in the live event, the ceremony will be available on the Spirit of Princeton Facebook page and posted to the Spirit of Princeton website.

For further information about the parade or any of the associated activities, call: 609-430-0144 or visit website: http://www.spiritofprinceton.org/

***

Other local towns that hold Memorial Day parades under normal circumstances have been forced to cancel their events.

The Lawrence Township Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony has been canceled. The Lawrence Recreation Department has updated activity ideas for the upcoming holiday on their Facebook page. They supplied coloring pages for children, and asked residents to display photos, signs, crafts or other items that memorialize deceased family members or loved ones who served in the armed forces.

The department’s Facebook page lists ways to participate in celebrating Memorial Day as a community, including sharing a picture of at-home displays to the page, decorating homes in red, white and blue, and displaying an American flag.

Residents are also asked to observe a moment of silence at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day as part of the National Moment of Remembrance.

In Hamilton, the Nottingham Fire Company Memorial Day Parade and the Yardville/Groveville Memorial Day Parade are canceled. The Nottingham Fire Company asks that people take time to stop, remember and honor military personnel who have given their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

The Yardville/Groveville Memorial Day Parade committee shared on Facebook post that their 150th Memorial Day parade would not be held due to the current health crisis.

The 2020 Allentown Lions Memorial Day Parade has been canceled.

The Memorial Day parade in Hopewell, sponsored by the Hopewell Borough Fire Department, has been canceled. The department posted a video from president Allie Meyers of the Hopewell Fire Department about the parade’s cancellation.