Starting next week, New Jerseyans who are part of the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can use their benefits cards to order groceries through Amazon and participating Walmart, ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer stores.

The New Jersey launch of online grocery shopping for SNAP recipients will allow those to order groceries from Amazon starting May 27, and from the other markets starting May 28.

By using their Families First Electronic Benefits Transfer card, SNAP recipients will be able to purchase eligible groceries. Delivery fees are not covered by SNAP benefits under federal rules, according to a Department of Human Services press release.

Recipients can visit Amazon’s SNAP-dedicated site to register their EBT cards. Walmart, ShopRite and The Fresh Grocers stores that currently provide online shopping will also accept online ordering with SNAP benefits.

“Online grocery shopping is another important step in our efforts to get affordable groceries to New Jerseyans during this public health emergency,” commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Human Services Carole Johnson said in a press release. “Having the option to order groceries online is more important than ever, as we all work together to stay-at-home as much as possible. We hope that the launch of SNAP online grocery shopping promotes equity by providing participants access to a convenient tool that many New Jerseyans are already using to comply with the stay-at-home order.”

NJ SNAP currently serves about 700,000 New Jerseyans in 356,000 households, according to a Department of Human Services press release.

Federal approval for online SNAP grocery shopping in New Jersey was received from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

To learn more and apply for food assistance or other benefits, visit njhelps.org.