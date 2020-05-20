A Virtual Memorial Day Weekend Celebration is being hosted by Old York Cellars to remember the holiday with a creative experience while raising funds for a good cause.

The New Jersey winery, located in Ringoes, plans to give a portion of the proceeds from the weekend event towards supporting the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, and local musicians and comedians, who have been unable to perform in public due to the global health crisis.

Guests will have the opportunity to purchase wines from their What Exit Wines charity series, where a portion of sales will go towards the food bank. Viewers and website guests will also have links to special custom labeled wines that help support the participating musicians and comedians.

Featured entertainment will include seven local musicians and eight comedians. The three-day event will offer music, comedy, culinary demonstrations and wine education.

Video comedy performances will include comedians Julia Scotti, Chris Monty, Joey Callahan, Buddy Fitzpatrick, Marc Kaye, Joe Bronzi and Helene Angley.

Musical performances from Mark Mayer, Thomas Johnston, Anker, Craig Rutter, Barbie Tatum, Nothing Follows and RPG Project will also be featured.

Guests can enjoy the festivities from Friday, May 22 at 5 p.m. through Sunday. Schedules, lineups and weekend food specials for pick up are available on the winery’s website.

From cooking classes to wine tastings and pairings from Chef José Diaz of Old York Cellars Tasting Room & Kitchen in Lawrenceville and the Old York Cellars Winery team – the virtual weekend will offer an enjoyable at-home experience for the holiday.

Guests may join the celebration and participate in live chats through the Old York Cellars Facebook page and YouTube channel.

For more information about the Old York Cellars Virtual Memorial Day Weekend Celebration, visit oldyorkcellars.com.