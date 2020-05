Ewing resident Miguel Ortiz spent more than 40 days in the hospital fighting the coronavirus—most of it on a ventilator. This week he finally got to go home.

WPVI-TV reports on his battle and the story of how his family has been dealing with the health crisis.

“This is first time we’ve seen him in 43 days,” Miguel’s wife, Carmen, told 6abc Action News. “I’ve shed enough tears and now I’m just happy.”

View the segment in the video below: