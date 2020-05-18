Mercer County is closing its drive-up COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence Township and moving it to Trenton, effective tomorrow.

The change is being made in anticipation of businesses opening at the mall in the near future, according to a county news release.

The site’s new location is in the parking lot across from the county’s McDade Administration Building at 640 South Broad St. in Trenton, one block south of CURE Insurance Arena.

The county will continue to operate walk-up testing sites in Trenton and Hightstown. All three are appointment-only.

Testing will be provided for symptomatic Mercer County residents age 18 and older. Those looking to be tested must have an order from a doctor. Symptoms include fever, shortness of breath, body aches or being tired all the time.

In order to obtain a test, persons should call a physician to discuss their symptoms. If a test is needed, the doctor will fax a prescription to the Mercer County health call center at (609) 630-4031, and the center will contact the patient to schedule an appointment.

Those who do not have a doctor can call the Henry J. Austin Health Center in Trenton at (609) 259-5900 to talk to a doctor by phone or video. There is no charge for the test at Mercer County testing sites, and the Austin Center will serve all patients, including those without health insurance.

The Hightstown site is located in the parking lot of St. Anthony of Padua Church, 156 Maxwell Ave., opening at noon on Fridays. The Trenton sites are open in each city ward one day a week. Everyone needing a test will be sent to a site. County residents with access to a car will be sent to the new drive-through site in Trenton.

The testing sites are collaborative efforts between the Mercer County, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Capital Health System, St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, the Trenton Health Team, Henry J. Austin Health Center and the City of Trenton.

Anyone with questions about the testing process should call (609) 337-4081, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.