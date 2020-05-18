Hamiltonians have a chance to support and celebrate their local restaurants next week, as the township has named Wednesday, May 27 “The Great Hamilton Takeout.”

The Great Hamilton Takeout campaign was created as a means to help local restaurants as they attempt to cope with the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their businesses. More than 200 eating establishments call Hamilton home, including bakeries, coffee shops, pizzerias, delis and restaurants.

Hamilton Township is encouraging all local eateries to join in on the campaign by spreading the word among their customers and potentially even creating their own special menu or food item for the day.

“Hamilton’s restaurants have been an integral part of the fabric of our great town. They have given back to our community over the years—donating to our sports teams, our schools, non-profits, various other organizations and events,” Mayor Jeff Martin said in a statement. “Now it is our turn to be there for them. I ask those who are able, to join me in giving back by ordering takeout, curbside or delivery from one or more of our local food establishments throughout the day. Together we can show our restaurants and their employees that we are in this together, we are Hamilton Proud!”

The township has launched the event as part of the month-long “Hope Is In Hamilton” initiative. Residents who order take out from a restaurant in town May 27, have been asked to post their meals on social media with the hashtags #GreatHamiltonTakeOut and #HopeIsInHamilton.

To see what restaurants in Hamilton and beyond are open, check out our comprehensive list. And for more on the local food scene, follow Mercer Eats on Facebook.