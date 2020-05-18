The Burlington County COVID-19 mass testing center will now make appointments for all Burlington County residents, whether or not they are experiencing viral symptoms.

The department will also continue its policy of testing non-resident first responders and hospital employees working in Burlington County who present their employee IDs.

County testing takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays and is located at the Emergency Services Training Center behind the Burlington County Institute of Technology off Woodlane Road in Westampton.

You must make an appointment for testing by calling (609) 726-7097. Referrals or prescriptions are not required. Testing is free.

Additional information can be found online or on the new Burlington County Health App.