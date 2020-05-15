YWCA Princeton announced that Twanda “Tay” Walker will serve as its new executive director, effective June 1. Walker was selected unanimously by a search committee composed of YWCA Princeton’s board of directors and senior staff. She will succeed Judy Hutton, who is retiring after serving as CEO for 14 years.

Walker has a master’s degree in public health from St. Joseph’s University with a concentration in maternal and child health, and has over twenty years of experience in nonprofit management. She has previously served as a deputy state registrar for the New

Jersey Department of Health and as an early childhood and health services administrator at Camden County Head Start.

As executive director, Walker will be responsible for leading all efforts around planning and developing organizational programming, overseeing the financial integrity of the organization and ensuring the proper maintenance of its facilities. She will lead the senior management team.

“I am grateful to be retiring with confidence that YWCA Princeton will thrive under new leadership, new ideas, and a new century of eliminating racism and empowering women,” Hutton said.

YWCA Princeton continues to serve the Mercer County community with virtual programming and resources. Visit ywcaprinceton.org for more information.