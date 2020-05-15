New Jersey’s primary, set for July 7, will be a primarily vote-by-mail election, Gov. Phil Murphy announced today.

All registered Democratic and Republican voters will receive a postage-paid vote-by-mail ballot. Unaffiliated and inactive voters will receive a postage-paid vote-by-mail ballot application.

Traditionally, votes must be received by each county’s Board of Elections within 48 hours after polls close to be counted. That deadline has been extended to seven days after polls close.

Murphy said that a limited number of in-person polling places will be open in each county. Each county will also be required to provide secure dropboxes for voters who prefer to directly submit ballots rather than mail them.

“No one should have to choose between their health and exercising their right to vote,” he wrote in a tweet.