The Ewing High School chapter of the National Honor Society has inducted its newest members.

The National Honor Society is the nation’s premier organization established to recognize outstanding high school students. More than just an honor roll, NHS serves to honor those students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of Scholarship, Leadership, Service and Character.

With a traditional induction ceremony and reception impossible due to public health restrictions, the school district released the above video recognizing and celebrating the chapter’s newest members. That video can also be found on Ewing Public Schools television, the district’s YouTube channel, website and Twitter feed.

Chapter membership not only recognizes students for their accomplishments, but challenges them to develop further through active involvement in school activities and community service.

The district video features addresses by Ewing High School principal Ed Chmiel, superintendent Michael Nitti and current NHS president Nathalia Davila.

“Congratulations to our newest inductees to our National Honor Society,” Chmiel said. “These students truly have demonstrated the very best tenets of scholarship, leadership, service and character and they are outstanding ambassadors of Ewing High School.”

“While we are saddened and disappointed that we cannot celebrate this impressive accomplishment in a traditional manner, it does not take away from the importance of this achievement,” Nitti said. “We are very proud of these students, and their families should certainly share that pride.”

Junior Nina Pschar was selected as National Honor Society president for 2020-21.

Two Year Members: Michael Abelowitz, Tuguldur Bayarerdene, Lawrence Boadi, Nathalia Davila, Michelle Frolio, Emily Greschak, Cara Pemberton, Nora Penner, Brianna Roberts, Olivia Ross, Jentle Sheridan, Morgan Tiziker and Isabel Van Wagner.

Senior Inductees: Anujin Ariunbold, Rylee Briggs, LeeAnn Cleckner, Francess Kumagutu and Nicholas Vellenga.

Junior Inductees : Lyric Ames, Harold Araya, Zachary Benedetti, Yamir Chapman, Emily Czelusniak, Oretha Dahn, Uzziah Daniel, Charles DeBlasio, Destiny Dollson, Azzaya Galsandum, Gabrielle Gregg, Kylie King, Christine Krah, Chanel Lawrence, Joseph Lenarski, Katelyn McConnell, Devyn McDaniel, Rachel Messina, Marian Ordonez, Nina Pschar, Chase Robinson, Natalie Staub, Hannah Washington and Jillian Zaggi.