Wildlife takes center stage this summer in a series of webinar presentations. The Mercer County Park Commission Naturalist Department is planning four online programs focusing on wildlife that affects people’s lives, even in an urban environment.

These one-hour webinars will be presented by naturalists from the Park Commission and researchers from the Conserve Wildlife Foundation in partnership with the Wildlife Center Friends and funding provided by PSE&G. Programs are suitable for teens and adults. The programs are free and registration is required.

The Virtual Summer Lecture series will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. and conclude with a Q&A session for the public to ask questions about any of the topics after each program. Participants will be able to submit questions in advance of the program to krypkema@mercercounty.org.

Questions can also be asked through the chat feature in the webinar. To join these programs, visit the following links:

Thursday, May 21 – Protecting New Jersey’s Pollinators

Tuesday, June 16 – Living with Urban Coyotes

Thursday, July 16 – Wild New Jersey: Nature Adventures in the Garden State

Thursday, Aug. 20 – Bats: Creatures of the Night

Park Naturalists have also coordinated age-appropriate activities parents can do at home with younger children.

Conserve Wildlife Foundation is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of New Jersey’s endangered and threatened wildlife and their habitats. Wildlife Center Friends is a supportive partner of the Mercer County Wildlife Center, a facility of the Mercer County Park Commission.

To learn more about future programming opportunities, go to mercercountyparks.org or conservewildlifenj.org.