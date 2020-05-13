The City of Trenton has added a Covid-19 Dashboard and other pandemic-related links to its website, with real-time figures on infections, deaths, testing data and other information.

The site now includes an information hub for assistance programs and public safety, community impact dashboard for latest stats on the pandemic, and a “business recovery center” for the city’s grant and loans to small businesses.

“We have made efforts to keep the community informed and to keep track of active and confirmed cases, deaths, school and government building closures, and even how many tests we’ve been able to administer,” said Mayor W. Reed Gusciora in a media release.

The city is reporting an astonishingly high positive test rate of 82%. According to the dashboard, 2,626 Covid-19 tests have been administered to date, with 2,156 coming back positive.

Statewide, the New Jersey Department of Health reports that 441,450 tests have been administered, and 141,560 have come back positive (32%). That percentage has been dropping considerably over recent weeks as the state has seen dramatic increases in the number of tests being administered.

Fifty-one people in the city have died of Covid-19-related causes, according to the dashboard.

“We still have not seen an end in sight to the pandemic and we are planning for a resurge in the fall,” Gusciora said. “It is important that our residents be provided with critical information regarding COVID-19 so that they can protect themselves and their family.”