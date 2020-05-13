The use of the Bordentown City boat ramp will require a permit as of June 1, 2020.

Permits can be obtained from the Beach Master at the city beach Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at the Bordentown City police station Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Boats or trailers are not permitted to be driven or parked behind the station or on Farnsworth Avenue.

Fees for local residents (residents of Bordentown City and Bordentown Township and anybody employed by those municipalities, plus members of the Bordentown Yacht Club or Yapewi Aquatic Club) and military/law enforcement officers are $35 annually and $5 daily.

Fees for state residents are $125 annually and $10 daily. Fees for out-of-state residents are $250 annually and $25 daily.

Applicants must have valid boat and trailer registration prior to issuance. All COVID-19 protocols must be followed when obtaining a permit at the beach area or police station.