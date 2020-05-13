Cash toll collections will resume at the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission’s seven New Jersey-Pennsylvania barrier toll plazas as of 11 p.m. tonight.

The commission instituted temporary cashless tolling for non-E-ZPass motorists on March 24 in response to the region’s formerly skyrocketing Covid-19 infection rates. The resumption of cash collection coincides with declining infection rates, the DRJTBC says.

Commission toll collectors will accept cash and provide change during the Wednesday overnight shift at the following seven river crossings: Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1) Toll Bridge, New Hope-Lambertville (Route 202) Toll Bridge, I-78 Toll Bridge, Easton-Phillipsburg (Route 22) Toll Bridge, Portland-Columbia Toll Bridge, Delaware Water Gap (I-80) Toll Bridge, and Milford-Montage (Route 206) Toll Bridge.

Until further notice, non-E-ZPass motorists must use toll lanes with overhead signs reading “CASH USERS ONLY.” Non-E-ZPass customers will be in violation if they travel through “E-ZPass Only” lanes; such passage results in additional fees.

With the aim of safeguarding both motorists and commission employees alike, toll collectors are being provided plastic face shields, masks and nitrile gloves. The commission additionally encourages motorists to wear face masks when using a cash toll lane.